Local Community College Receiving Financial Boosts for Nursing Programs 8.12.2024

The Foundation for California community colleges recently announced that four California community colleges will be provided a nursing education investment grants.

Each college will receive 452 thousand dollars. Among the recipients is Cuesta college in San Luis Obispo. The release for the grant says this will help address the central coast’s nursing shortage by helping to fund the expansion of Cuesta college’s 12-month pathways for licensed vocational nurses.

The release goes on to say these grants are awarded to nursing education programs that specifically address priorities of “tackling systemic racism, hiring diverse faculty, creating educational pathways, promoting academic progression, and providing work-based learning opportunities.”

Grant funds are provided by the Nursing Education Investment Fund, an agreement between Foundation CCC, Wellpoint, Inc., and the insurance commissioner for the state of California.