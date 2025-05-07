Five Cities Area Switching to Free Chlorine For Water Disinfection 5.07.2025

Last week, a potential bacteria contamination in the water supply for the Five Cities area led to a boiler notice for the community through the weekend.

Although the notice has been lifted, the county public works department announced they will be temporarily changing the disinfectant in the Lopez Project Distribution System. The change will start today, and will go through May 28th. During this time, free chlorine will be used instead of chloramine.

Free chlorine is a stronger disinfectant, but is not suitable for long-term continuous use. Public works says during this time, if an individual is having issues or sensitivity to the taste or smell of chlorine in the water, they can take measures to reduce or remove the free chlorine by boiling the water, using a carbon filter, or letting it sit uncovered overnight.