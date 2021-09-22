Five Homeless People File Lawsuit 9.22.2021

Some homeless residents of San Luis Obispo have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming that its policies criminalize homelessness.

They allege that the city does that by cleaning out their encampments and taking their belonging without providing sufficient shelter space.

It means the Law Office of Babak Naficy and the California Rural Legal Assistance and the Public Interest Law Project filing that suit last Friday in US District Court on behalf of five homeless people.

It will take weeks if not months to resolve that suit.

Meanwhile, supervisor John Peschong says he’s losing patience with the bureaucracy dealing with the homeless in San Luis Obispo county.