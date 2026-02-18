Flooding and Power Outages From Storm 02.18.2026

San Luis Obispo county was pelted with rain yesterday afternoon through the evening, with several power outages, closed roads, and knocked down trees and power lines.

Highway 1 is closed north of Lucia, and south of Big Sur.

Thousands of PG&E customers throughout the county were without power in the evening hours. The outage had an estimated restoration time of about 12:15 am.

A tree fell into a power pole in San Luis Obispo near South street. Other downed power lines were reported in Morro Bay at 203 Main St., and 410 Croyden Lane in Cambria.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the county last night, with winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour possible.

Earlier in the day, at about 7 am, a chunk of the Fremont theater’s marquee fell off and into the street. No one was injured from this incident. A section of Monterey street was closed off until about 11:30 am.