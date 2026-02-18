Rep Panetta to Announce Federal Funding to Atascadero Police Station 02.18.2026

Representative Jimmy Panetta will be holding a press conference this morning, joined by Atascadero mayor Charles Bourbeau and Atascadero police chief Dan Suttles, to announce federal funding improvements to the Atascadero police station.

A release from representative Panetta’s office says the funds total to about $850,000, and will be used specifically to make updates to the dispatch center.

The conference will be held this morning at 11 am in front of the Atascadero police station, 5505 El Camino Real. If there is rain present, the location may change.