Flores Hospitalized After Prison Attack 8.24.2023

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported yesterday that Paul Flores, the man convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, has been hospitalized following an alleged attack in prison.

Flores is incarcerated at the Pleasant Valley state prison, and was transported from the prison in Coalinga to an “outside medical facility” yesterday.

The CDCR says he is in “serious condition,” and that the circumstances following his injury are currently under investigation.

Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on October 18th after a three-month trial that convicted Flores of murdering Kristin Smart.