Community Celebration of Life For Mayor Martin 8.24.2023

The city of Paso Robles announced it will be hosting a community celebration of life in honor of the late mayor Steve Martin.

The event promises to be “a heartfelt evening of remembrance… to celebrate the vibrant life of mayor Martin.” Speeches honoring his legacy will be given, and attendees will be afforded the opportunity to share personal stories and memories.

The city encourages those who wish to pay tribute to mayor Martin to consider making donations to the Rec Foundation for the Steve Martin Memorial Fund.

The celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, September 27th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the downtown city park gazebo.