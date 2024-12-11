Former Paso Candidate Files Claim Against City, Calls For Lewis to Resign 12.11.2024

During the regular Paso Robles city council meeting on December 3rd, former city council candidate Linda George filed a formal claim against the city, where she is seeking $500,000 in damages.

The 19-page document also calls for Ty Lewis’s termination, citing incompetency, neglect of duty, insubordination, dishonesty, discourteous treatment of the public or other employees, improper political activity, and misuse of city property. George’s claim also disputes the Ty Lewis’s own claim, filed earlier this summer, and calls into question his medical issues that led to his leave of absence.

George alleges that Lewis is involved in a “cabal” that defamed her character as a candidate for city council this cycle. For remedies, George’s document calls for the termination of Ty Lewis, 500 thousand dollars in damages, and others.

The termination of Ty Lewis is listed as non negotiable.