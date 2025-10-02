Four Open Positions in County Air Pollution Control District 10.02.2025

The county Air Pollution Control District announced it is recruiting for four positions.

A medical member and alternate, and a public member and alternate. The APCD hearing board is a quasi-judicial body whose purpose is to hear requests from regulated industry for a variance from rules, hear requests for orders of abatement concerning air quality, and other areas of jurisdiction set by the health and safety code.

The board’s medical member must be in the medical profession. Applications are being accepted until October 26, 2025, and can be sent via email, or physically to the SLO APCD. Applications are available online at: slocleanair.org.