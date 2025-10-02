Operations at SLO Airport Continue Amid Government Shutdown 10.02.2025

Amid the government shutdown, the San Luis Obispo county airport has released a statement to reassure passengers that air travel remains safe and secure from SBP.

The release says essential federal safety functions, including air traffic control and TSA security screening, continue uninterrupted. If the shutdown is prolonged, however, the SBP release says it may impact long-term airport infrastructure projects, which are critical for growth and connectivity. However, daily flight operations remain unaffected.

Courtney Johnson, director of airports said: “While travelers should not expect immediate disruptions at SBP, we are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates if circumstances change.”