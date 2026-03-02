Fremont Theatre Closed Until Further Notice Over Safety Concerns 03.02.2026

After reopening for just a few days, the Fremont theater is once again closed due to safety concerns.

The Fremont first closed after a chip of its iconic sign fell and landed in the street. No one was injured from this incident, and the theater and sidewalk later opened on Tuesday last week.

The city of San Luis Obispo announced on Friday that events cannot be held at the historic theater until an engineer can evaluate the risk and determine that the damaged sign is not a hazard. The street and pedestrian walkways around the theater will remain closed.

Nearby businesses and the county government center will continue to remain open.