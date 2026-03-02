Lockdown for Monterey Elementary School, Atascadero 03.02.2026

The Atascadero police department released information of a school lockdown that took place on March 2nd at approximately 8:15 am.

Officers responded to reports of an individual near Monterey elementary school, 3355 Monterey road, who may have been in possession of a firearm.

Officers conducted a safety check of the campus, searched the area, and confirmed there were no unauthorized individuals on school grounds. As of about 10 this morning, the lockdown was lifted.

Atascadero police confirmed that no suspect was located, and no firearm was found. Officers remained in the area as a precautionary measure.