Friday Night Football 10.14.2022

Tonight, the Templeton Eagles play their final home game of the regular season. They’re hosting Pioneer Valley. It’s also Senior’s Night at Templeton, so all the seniors and their families will be introduced.

The Atascadero Greyhounds will host Morro Bay tonight in their final home game of the regular season. It’s also Senior’s Night at Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel south to play the Santa Ynez Pirates tonight.

In baseball yesterday,

The Astros beat the Mariners 4-2.

Today,

The Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers play the Padres.

And the Braves play the Phillies.