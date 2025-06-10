Ft Hunter Liggett Completes $5.6 Mil Comprehensive Modernization Project 6.10.2025

The Fort Hunter Liggett multipurpose range complex modernization project has finished after two years of construction for upgrades.

The project, costing around 5.6 million dollars, upgrades the training capabilities for military personnel. The expanded training area features new target emplacements, battle positions, and infantry clusters.

Range officer Reynaldo Vellido said “These upgrades provide soldiers with more diverse engagement scenarios, train against a wider variety of targets, simulating real-world combat more effectively.”

Upgrades also include improved crossover roads and dynamic engagement zones, which will allow convoy operations practice and tactical maneuvers.

The project was validated through the annual range complex master plan sustainable range program.