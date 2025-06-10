Mid-State Fair Announces Date For Cattlemen & Farmers Day 6.10.2025

The California Mid-State Fair’s Cattlemen & Farmers Day will take place Thursday, July 17th.

This day will honor and recognize the hard-working men and women of agriculture in San Luis Obispo county. The day’s events include a social hour at 4 pm in the Paso Robles pavilion, a barbecue steak dinner at 5 pm, award presentations at 6 pm, and live music by Monte Mills & the lucky horshoe band on mission square stage.

Before the afternoon, guests can enjoy junior gymkhana at 8:30 am, commercial cattle pens judging at 9 am, and the industrial arts awards & auction at noon.

Tickets for “Cattlemen & Farmers Day,” you can visit: midstatefair.com.