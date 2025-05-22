Full Closure of Highway 41 at Cholame ‘Wye’ Starting Early June – 5.22.2025

Caltrans announced highway 41, from the intersection of the 46 east to East Reef Station will be experiencing a full closure from Monday, June 9th to Friday, June 13th.

The closure is a part of the highway 46 east widening project. Travelers headed east on highway 46 will continue to the 33 before reaching the 41.

And travelers headed south on highway 41 will detour onto highway 33, and to highway 46.

Caltrans says delays are not expected to exceed 90 minutes, but travelers are advised to plan accordingly.