Paso Robles 4th of July Celebration Returning to Barney Schwartz Park 5.22.2025

After funding concerns, and an initiation by the city council to solicit sponsorships, the city of Paso Robles has officially announced the Fourth of July Celebration will return to Barney Schwartz park this year.

The city says in less than two months, they and Travel Paso managed to close the 60 thousand dollar gap in the budget necessary for the annual celebration. Freda Berman, public works director, said: “Our fundraising goal was met in record time, and now we can focus on planning an incredible day to celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

The celebration goes from 4 to 10 pm on Friday, July 4th. Live music will be performed by Moonshiner Collective, and the celebration will feature food trucks, family-friendly activities, free RV parking, and of course, the spectacular fireworks show.

Volunteers are still needed to support the event. Volunteers can apply online, and must be at least 18 years or older, available for a two hour shift.

Volunteers receive a complimentary meal, reserved parking, and a free t-shirt.