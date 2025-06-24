Future Options For 36th St Campus at Next Paso School Board Meeting 6.24.2025

In a previous meeting, the Paso Robles school board requested an information item from staff regarding future options for the 36th street campus.

The site was the previous home to Georgia Brown, but an unknown seismic anomaly prevented the district from initiating repairs & upgrades until trenching was done to discover its nature. Georgia Brown has moved to the previous Lewis middle school site, and the district is still considering options for the 36th street campus.

The presentation for tonight’s school board meeting considers developing the site for youth sports alongside the Paso Robles city council’s request. This is an information item, and the board will not take any action. Future actions will be determined following the completion of the district’s facilities master plan.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or watch online.