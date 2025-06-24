City of Atascadero Adopting New Sewer Service Charge 6.24.2025

In its previous meeting, the city of Atascadero approved proposed wastewater rate increases for its residents.

The increase followed the proposition 218 process, and the city received only six valid protests to the increase. On tonight’s meeting is an item that would add the service charge to the 2025 – 2026 property tax roll.

The agenda says this is how sewer rates are collected each year, appearing on property tax statements as a line item entitled “Atas Sewer Charge.”

The new sewer service charge will become effective July 10, 2025. The first ten days of July will use the previous charge, and from July 10th through June 30, 2026, the new charge will be used instead.

The city estimates it will collect approximately 5.7 million dollars in sewer service charges for fiscal year 2025 – 26.