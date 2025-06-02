Gas Prices Dropped Last Week 6.02.2025

Low crude oil prices led to lower gas prices across the US last week.

According to AAA, average gas prices in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cents to $5.01 a gallon. In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell eight cents last week to $4.77.

Nationally, gas prices dropped four cents to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline last week was highest at $5.93. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at in the state at $4.36 a gallon.