Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park Starting Next Week 6.02.2025

Paso Robles summer concerts in the park will start next week.

The first concert will take place Thursday, June 12th from 6 to 8 pm; the evening’s entertainment will feature Leslie & The Soul Shakers, playing rhythm & blues music.

Paso robles summer concerts are free to attend, and fit for all ages. Remember to follow concert policies: no pets are allowed, no smoking/vaping is allowed at the concerts, no soliciting, and barbecues are not permitted during concerts.

Proceeds from concession sales and donations benefit the Paso Robles REC Foundation.