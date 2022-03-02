Gas Prices Up in CA 03.02.2022

Gas prices in California continue to break records, with the state average for a regular gallon of gas reaching a record $4.83 on Tuesday. Locally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is nearly 20 cents more. San Luis Obispo County reached a new record high Tuesday at $5.01 for a gallon of regular gas, a 20 cent increase in the last month. According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County has the highest prices for gas in California. Napa comes in second with the average price reaching $4.98, San Francisco right behind at $4.95.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Biden plans to release sixty-million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve.

White House officials say the move is to protect Americans from being hit with soaring fuel prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine