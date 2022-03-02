Apps Open For 2022 Miss CA MSF Pageant 03.02.2022

To qualify, contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the 2022 fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in four categories: Interview, Talent, Evening Wear and Final Question.

The pageant takes place on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 20, at 7:00 pm on the Fort Frontier Stage.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 6:00 pm in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Applications are due Friday, April 29 by 4:00 pm. To apply go to midstatefair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20th through July 31st.