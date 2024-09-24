Gavin Newsom Approves Redistricting Commission For SLO County 9.24.2024

SB 977 has been signed into law by governor Gavin Newsom this past weekend, which solidifies the creation of an independent redistricting commission in San Luis Obispo county.

The commission will be responsible for establishing the supervisor districts in the county every ten years, which has historically been left to the county board of supervisors.

The commission will consist of 11 members of the public who are not elected officials, lobbyists, candidates, campaign donors, or their close family members.

They will host several public meetings prior to drafting a new districting map, and three more after a map is drawn.

The bill goes into effect January 2025.