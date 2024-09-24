County Superintendent Speaks on Recent Threats to Schools 9.24.2024

San Luis Obispo county superintendent of schools, James Brescia, has released a safety update for the county’s schools.

The statement says the county, and many other schools across the country, has seen a recent increase in violent threats. Brescia’s release says the county’s superintendents recently held a meeting reviewing safety protocols, and would like to restate the importance of “reporting not reposting.”

The release says any threatening content seen online should be reported to law enforcement, and avoid reposting; this can oftentimes exaggerate the threat and distract officials from addressing the issue.

All San Luis Obispo county schools, local law enforcement, and local agencies are working to ensure the safety and well-being of the county’s students, staff, and community, the release says.