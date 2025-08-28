GoFundMe Launched For Paso Robles Family Displaced by Barn Fire 8.28.2025

On Saturday afternoon, a fire in Creston burned through about a quarter of an acre of vegetation, and destroyed a barn on the 3000 block of Ryan road.

The family who owns the barn and other essentials on the property launched a GoFundMe. Wane, Dy and Garrison Hall say they lost their barn, shop, and apartment from the fire. The fire destroyed their home, all vehicles including a tractor, farm equipment tools, water tanks, and a water pump.

They say they are currently living on a friend’s property. Their goal is to raise $14,000 to replace all of their essentials.

Here is a link to the fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-wayne-dy-and-garrison-rebuild-after-fire