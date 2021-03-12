Going Back to Schools 3.12.2021

As schools slowly inch toward operating they way they did before the covid pandemic, Dr. Fauci out with a recommendation. Dr. Fauci supports reopening schools.

The push back in many areas of the country has been the teachers’ union.

The teachers unions say they are concerned about the safety of teachers, although in LA in several other cities, teachers unions have demanded other changes before they return. Demands like ‘defund the police’. And single payer universal health coverage.

Even the Paso Robles school board cast three votes against encouraging staff to develop plans for reopening. Fortunately, that measure passed 4-3 two weeks ago, and the district is moving slowly toward reopening.

Dr. Curt Dubost says he thinks things will be back to normal in August.