Currently, one southbound lane on Golden Hill road is closed to raise utilities, 7 am to 5 pm.

In addition to this, a reminder that the southbound lanes for Golden Hill road will be closed and redirected tomorrow as paving finishes for the northbound lanes.

The closure will start at Rolling Hills, and southbound traffic will be detoured through Rolling Hills to Creston road.

The closure will take place from 7 am to 5 pm.