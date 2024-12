In partnership with the Rare Fruit Growers of the Central Coast, non-profit One Cool Earth will be hosting a free tree pruning event in January.

The event will teach attendees how to prune trees, and will take place in front of the Shandon elementary school garden.

The event goes from 1 to 3 pm, and will include warm cider & snacks.

You are encouraged to bring clippers and loppers if you have them.