Goleta Couple Death in Cambria Ruled as Accidental 03.13.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released an update regarding the death of a Goleta couple in Cambria that occurred on February 8th.

53-year-old John Ruskey and 49-year-old Kristen Ruskey were both found dead in the home on the 8100 block of Lone Palm drive. The sheriff’s office said their deaths did not appear to be suspicious.

Following an autopsy and toxicology testing, the coroner has determined their deaths were accidental, caused by the toxic effects of carbon monoxide. The smoke detector in their room was found to be disconnected.

No further information is available at this time.