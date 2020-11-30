Grand Jury Report 11.30.2020

Two weeks ago, the San Luis Obispo county grand jury released a report on the Paso Robles school district. KPRL talked recently with school board trustee Chris Bausch about that grand jury report.

This week, KPRL will take a look at the findings of the grand jury. We’ll look at their accounting which describes how the district under superintendent Chris Williams exhausted it’s $6 million dollar budget reserve.

The 28 page report documents the failed leadership of superintendent Chris Williams and his administrators, many of whom are still leading the district.

It documents the failure of the school board who repeatedly rubber stamped Williams’ expenditures without discussion. And it documents the failure of the county office of education and county superintendent James Brescia in preventing the financial disaster in the Paso Robles school district. That’s this week on KPRL.