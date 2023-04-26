Ground Breaking Near Cholame 04.26.2023

Caltrans district five executive director Scott Eades welcomed people to a groundbreaking yesterday near the Cholame ‘Y’.

Work is now underway to improve the 41-46 interchange near Cholame. It’s been deadly for many years, Pete Rodgers is with San Luis Obispo council of governments, SLOCO.

Rodgers said, however, that many others were killed at the interchange, including former Tribune editor Jeff Fairbanks and his family. Who died there in 1993. Supervisor John Peschong tells KPRL improving that new interchange is a long time coming.

So, work is already underway, it will take a couple years, but ultimately, you’ll see a fly over at that interchange. If you’re going to Fresno, you’ll go up and over that interchange. Atkinson construction doing the heavy lifting. They were on hand yesterday.