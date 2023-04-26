Paso Robles School Board 04.26.2023

The board received some advice from an attorney who addressed comments made at the last meeting by teachers union representative Jim Lynette.

That’s Jim Lynette of the Paso Robles Public Educators, PRPE, the teachers union.

The school board also discussed that pay raise for superintendent Curt Dubost.

After some heated discussion by the school board trustees about the administration’s failure to attach Dr. Dubost’s contract in the material given to board members, they took a vote. It passed 3-2, with trustees Lauren McCoy and Dora Baker casting the dissenting votes.

So, Dr. Curt Dubost receives a 10% pay raise, which is worth about $20 thousand dollars. He now makes just over $200 thousand dollars a year.