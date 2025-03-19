Groundbreaking Ceremony For Sherwood Park Improvements Reminder 3.19.2025

Sherwood Park Improvements Begin with Groundbreaking 3.26.25 Press Release

The city of Paso Robles has released a reminder that the groundbreaking ceremony for Sherwood park improvements will be held Wednesday, March 26th at 1 pm.

The ceremony was scheduled for earlier this month, but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather. The forecast for next week on the 26th is partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Improvements for Sherwood park include new restrooms and a large parking lot, a new picnic, shade, and barbeque area, and seven new lighted pickleball courts.

Those attending the ceremony can use the parking lot of the Veterans memorial building, just west of Sherwood park.