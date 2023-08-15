Groundbreaking Ceremony for Sunrise Villas in Paso 8.15.2023

The groundbreaking ceremony for “Sunrise Villas” in Paso Robles will start tonight at 5 in the evening at 1600 Fontana road.

Sunrise Villas is a housing development with a total of 69 affordable multi-family housing units. The units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the area median income.

The project will include a residents’ center with a fully furnished community room, kitchen and laundry rooms, office spaces, play areas, playground equipment, barbecues, and more.

The public is encouraged to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 5 tonight.