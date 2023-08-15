Human Remains in Atascadero Identified as Missing Person 8.15.2023

In early July, the Atascadero police department had responded to a call regarding the discovery of human remains. The remains were found close to a walking trail near the Chalk Mountain golf course.

The Atascadero police department determined that the remains had been at the location for an extended period of time.

In a release yesterday, the APD investigations unit was notified by the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office that the remains were identified as 35-year-old Atascadero resident: Darren Santagelo.

Santangelo had been reported as a missing person three days prior to the discovery of his remains. The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time from the APD.