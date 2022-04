Groundbreaking today for a project to widen highway 46 between Shandon and Cholame.

Heidi Crawford of the Caltrans office says the work will widen a five mile stretch between the Shandon rest area to just east of the Jack Ranch Cafe’.

The cost is about $115 million.

When it’s completed, that stretch of 46 east will be a four lane expressway.

It will be completed by 2024.

Then, they’ll start work on the 46/41 interchange.