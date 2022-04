Vice president Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Air Force base Monday.

The vice president reportedly to meet with men and women of the United States Space Force and the United States Space Command.

Vandenberg may become the Space Force’s StarCom headquarters. That would mean men and women serving in the Space Force would be trained at Vandenberg.

Details are sketchy, but vice president Kamala Harris is expected to be briefed on activities at Vandenberg.