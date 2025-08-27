Grover Beach PD Arrest Wanted Felon 8.27.2025

Yesterday afternoon, a Grover Beach police officer engaged in a brief pursuit after attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The driver fled pursuiing officers on foot at around Newport and 14th street in Grover Beach, and was located in front of a Burger King at Oak Park and Grand avenue. He was taken into custody without incident, and a search of the surrounding area led officers to discover a loaded handgun with a 30 round magazine dropped by the driver.

He was identified as 31-year-old Jacob Levi Arvik of San Luis Obispo, who currently had two outstanding felony warrants for fraud and theft. He was arrested for auto theft, firearm offenses, and possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.