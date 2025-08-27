Paddleboarder Charged with Attempted Murder in Morro Bay 8.27.2025

A man is charged with attempted murder and assault from an incident on Saturday in Morro Bay.

According to California state parks, they received a 911 call of the incident at about 10:45 am just south of the entrance to Morro Strand state beach in Morro Bay.

59-year-old Andrew Eric Gustafson allegedly attacked a female surfer, beating her with a paddle. He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and on suspicion of attempted murder.

His bail was set to $500,000.