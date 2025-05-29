Hearing Schedule For County Budget On Next Supervisors Meeting 5.29.2025

In its next meeting on Tuesday, June 3rd, the county board of supervisors will consider receiving the supplemental budget for fiscal year 2025 – 26, which also includes the budget hearing schedule.

The hearing date is set for Monday, June 9th at 9 am. The hearing will begin with a presentation of the overall budget, followed by board discussion and public comment.

Next, board discussion and public comment will follow on specific budgets: land based, public protection, health and human services, community services, fiscal administrative, support to county departments, financing, and capital and maintenance.

The full proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 – 26 is available for public review.