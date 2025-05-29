Improvements For Paso City Council Chambers on Meeting Agenda 5.29.2025

Earlier this year, the Paso Robles city council approved a project to improve the audio and video production elements to the city council chambers.

These improvements totaled to around 225 thousand dollars, funded mostly by the PEG Fund. Standing for Public, Educational, and Government funds, these are used for capital costs for facilities and equipment. The initial approval was for technical equipment associated with video broadcasts for the council chambers.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is further improvements for the city council chambers, some of which staff notes are in need of ADA compliance improvements. These are acoustic wall panels, motorized window shades, the dias, lectern, carpet, and paint. Funding for this project will come from the PEG Fund, the capital improvement program funds set aside for ADA compliance, and facility replacement fund reserves. The total amount is 114 thousand dollars.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.