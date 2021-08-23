High School Football 8.23.2021

Friday night, the Paso Robles Bearcat football team lost to Lompoc 48-27. The Braves jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first half, and coasted. The Bearcats host Independence high school of Bakersfield this Friday at War Memorial stadium.

In other games, Mission Prep beat Brentwood 49-7.

San Luis beat Pioneer Valley 6-0.

Frontier of Bakersfield beat Arroyo Grande 53-12.

San Marcos beat Morro Bay 25-14.

This Friday, Templeton high school plays at Coalinga. A game you can hear live here on KPRL Friday evening.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Torres of Madera Friday night at Atascadero high school. You’re encouraged to wear orange.