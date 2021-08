The puppet man of San Luis Obispo’s Farmers Market dies recently of natural causes.

Don Wallis performed his puppet shows at the swap meet in Nipomo and farmers markets in San Luis and other locations. Wallis was an actor, writer and poet. The native San Luis Obispo man also worked at the parking garage on Palm street in San Luis, taking money from those who parked across from the Palm Theater.

Don Wallis, dead at the age of 74.