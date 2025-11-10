High School Football, Central Section Playoffs 11.10.2025

IN Division II: (11) SLO 42 (6) Lemoore 32

(4) Arroyo Grande 62 (13) Sunnyside 14

Division III: (1) Shafter 38 (16) Mission Prep 17

(12) Paso Robles 28 (5) Kennedy 6

Division IV

(10) Atascadero 34 (7) Nipomo 35 (2OT)

Division V: (9) Morro Bay 51 (8) Delano 21

Templeton Eagles had a 1st round bye. They will host Coalinga in round two on Friday.

Morro Bay is at Liberty in Madera.

Garces out of Bakersfield travels to Arroyo Grande.

San Luis Obispo is on the road to take on Redwood High in Visalia

In NFL Action for week 10:

Thurs. night, in a game you heard here on KPRL, the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7.

Sunday, the LA Rams bested the San Francisco 49ers 42-26.

The LA Chargers over the Pittsburg Steelers 25-10.

Tonight on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers at 5:15p