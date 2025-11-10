County Clerk Recorder Releases 2nd Unprocessed Ballot Report 11.10.2025

The county clerk-recorder’s office has released its second unprocessed ballot report for San Luis Obispo county.

According to the new report, there are about 32,160 ballots left for the clerk-recorder’s office to tabulate. The election results for San Luis Obispo count has remained mostly stagnant with the new tabulated votes.

In the count, about 56% of voters voted ‘yes’ on proposition 50, and 44% ‘no.’ The next unprocessed ballot report from the county is expected to be released no later than 5 pm on Tuesday, November 12th.