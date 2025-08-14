Highway 166 Reopens as Gifford Fire Continues 8.14.2025

The Gifford fire continues scorching its way north towards Santa Margarita.

As of 8:30 am on Thursday, August 14th, the fire is at 130,440 acres, and 41% containment. Fire officials will be holding a virtual community meeting tonight from 6 to 7 pm to provide an update of the current situation, and address questions. This will be live on the Los Padres national forest incident management YouTube and Facebook pages. Any questions should be sent to: 2025.gifford at firenet.gov.

Highway 166 has reopened, with construction at various locations leading to one-way reversing traffic control. Travelers should expect delays of up to one hour.

Another structure has been destroyed, bringing the total up to five, and the total firefighter injuries are now up to 8.