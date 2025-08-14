Paso Council to Discuss Cannabis Policies in Next City Council Meeting 8.14.2025

The next Paso Robles city council meeting will be Tuesday, August 19th, starting at 6 pm.

The city says during this meeting, they will provide an overview of the city’s current cannabis policies. The city’s cannabis policies have been made in response to developments in state law.

In 2018, city voters passed measure I-18, establishing a general tax on cannabis businesses. Cannabis use was initially restricted to only medical cannabis delivery, but over time, local control has gradually updated ordinances to allow for commercial retail cannabis sales and reactional cannabis delivery services. This ordinance sunsets after one year.

The city council directed staff to revisit cannabis regulations in August 2024; staff is recommending the city to conduct another outreach project for the community, as the last forum was held in 2022. This review will not include recommendations to issue new or expanded permits at this time.