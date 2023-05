Highway 41 to be closed for two days beginning tomorrow.

The highway to be closed as construction begins to expand highway 46 from two lanes to four lanes. That’s from six am to six pm Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s part of the construction to improve the Cholame Y. The entire project will take three years.

So, for two days highway 41 will be closed, beginning tomorrow. But a detour will be set up to get you around it if you’re headed that way east of Paso Robles.