Paso Robles School Board 05.08.2023

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office on Niblick road.

The meeting begins at five, and at the beginning, Kenny Enney will be sworn in again as trustee.

The first time after he was selected by the elected school board from a number of applicants to fill a vacant position. Then, after he was removed by a petition, he wins the school board election. Enney will be sworn in at five this afternoon.

It’s unlikely that the school district employee who started the petition drive to remove him will be in attendance. Nor will the county superintendent of schools, Jim Brescia, attend tonight’s meeting. Dr. James Brescia coached Carey Alvord Shopf as she circulated the petitions. Rumor has it, Carey Alvord Shopf resigned from the school district.

